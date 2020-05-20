Entertainment

Ahsoka Tano would have her own series on Disney + according to an insider

May 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The Mandalorian can be said to have been a real success for Disney + and of course, it will serve to justify the creation of some more series based on the Star Wars universe, as we see with the prequel to Rogue One and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Ahsoka has also featured in some of the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated shorts. While not necessarily canonical, these shorts help celebrate the many women who battle the forces of darkness in the Star Wars universe.

One of these future series seems to be focused on one of the hot heroines in this galaxy of heroes and villains. According to insider Daniel Richman “, a series of some kind focusing on Ahsoka Tano for Disney + is underway”

That is all that Richman commented on his Patreon and therefore we do not have more information on what state these plans would be in if they really exist, because we cannot know it despite the fact that the insider is a regular of the leaks related to cinema and Disney television and its partners.

The character debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, and later became the centerpiece of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, has grown in popularity to the point of becoming one of the characters that will be released in The Mandalorian taking advantage of the arrival of the second season.

It would not seem crazy to us that Tano starred in a new series, either live-action or animated since the community is more than dedicated to it and they are looking forward to seeing it in action in the future.

