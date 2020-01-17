"Ahegao bandits": fans react to the choice of the COAF

Share it:

Comic book fairs are depopulating all over the world, expanding their catchment area thanks to the further explosion of comics, manga and anime. Now every convention is full of fans and especially cosplay, but sometimes things go too far and we need to run for coverespecially if it's about pornography.

In addition to the "free hugs" and derivatives that have also arrived in our country, forcing some fairs to ban these signs, on the global scale another phenomenon has also emerged in recent years: that of the ahegao. The term distinguishes a popular genre in hentai where the girl, during the act, makes a particular expression. The genre has undergone a surge in popularity thanks also to the numerous hentai on Pornhub and to models and camgirls who have tried to recreate this expression.

Some fans in past fairs have decided to take this genre and print the face of these protagonists on t-shirts, if not actually create ahegao cosplay. The phenomenon has gone so out of control that the COAF, Colorado Anime Fest, has decided to ban any cosplay or t-shirt with a sexual theme from the 2020 edition, including ahegao which is explicitly mentioned.

The tweet of the COAF2020 suggests that other fairs will also adopt this regulation, and there was no shortage of early fan reactions. As you can read from the comments to the post at the bottom, there are those who support the choice and those who have decided to boycott the convention in question.

Sometimes exaggerate at fairs, as happens in Japan with abused cosplayers.