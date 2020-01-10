Ahead of the PS5 launch, Sony has hired a former executive from Microsoft and Dell

Share it:

Through the pages of GamesIndustry we learn that Veronica Rogers, an industry veteran who has collaborated with Microsoft and Dell on her resume, joined Sony PlayStation as Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

As part of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Rogers is now called upon to participate in the reorganization of the entire company, which began more than a year ago and aims to move from the previous regional structure to a single global system. It will also drive sales operations, both on the physical and digital market, e the growth of subscription services like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Its activity will be supervised directly by the President and CEO Jim Ryan, who in recent days went on stage at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas to present the PS5 logo and meet us in the coming months for the complete presentation of the next-gen console.

Before joining Sony, Veronica Rogers oversaw business development, strategic planning and sales operations for companies like Microsoft and Dell. With an official statement, he said: "The PlayStation brand is one of the most loved in the world and I am excited to be part of a company with such a passionate community, a legendary history and a fantastic team in charge. My experience in driving and organizing global sales will help PlayStation to excel and build the best gaming experiences for fans around the world ". Jim Ryan, for his part, said: "It will play a crucial role in the management of the business and I am happy that it has brought its experience into the PlayStation family".

The one taken today is yet another step in the reorganization of Sony's executive team in view of the launch of PlayStation 5. In recent months, Shawn Layden has left the position of chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios, a role inherited by Herman Hulst, co-founder of Guerrilla Games (Killzone, Horizon: Zero Dawn). Shuhei Yoshida also left the presidency of Worldwide Studios themselves, to devote himself to relations with independent teams.