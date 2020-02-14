Ahead of the Empyre event series, Captain Marvel will wield a deadly weapon

Share it:

The heroes of the Marvel Comics will go through an unprecedented development within the Empyre event series, including Captain Marvel, which will receive a new suit and a role of considerable importance for the occasion.

In issue 18 of its publication we find that Carol has assumed the position of Supreme Accusing, and in addition to the renewed look at the bottom of the article, it has now come into possession of theUniversal weapon, which makes it a deadly threat to his opponents, to say the least.

Below we leave you the official description of the register issued by Marvel:

Captain Marvel is the Supreme Accuser!

"In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand new weapon – the Universal Weapon, in fact. When a Kree soldier bombards a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new accuser to break down the swift and indispensable hammer of justice. But what initially seems a relatively simple directive, will end up challenging Carol on a personal level that she never imagined. "

Captain Marvel number 18 will hit the market during the month of May, by the screenwriter Kelly Thompson, the artist Cory Smith and the cover artist Jorge Molina.

