Agumon's massive series of digivolutions into an action figure worth almost 500 euros

Interest in the extraordinary world of Digimon it is only a symptom of the capillarity of the brand with which it has inserted its roots in the childhood of the eastern and western world. In particular, the first series is one of the most loved titles by the most numerous generations, thanks to a mature and well characterized story.

Over the years, the phenomenon of merchandising has undermined the general quality of the franchise, forced to submit to policies aimed at increasing sales. This, inevitably, led to the emergence of questionable animated series, with characters that had nothing to do with the maturity of "Adventure".

Despite this, the recent news of the announcement of a new Digimon anime, on the occasion of an event dedicated to Last Kizuna, the last film of the famous saga that will close the adventures of Tai and Agumon, however, aroused great enthusiasm within the community. In this regard, we wanted to report the release of the new action figure created by GD Studio which depicts, in order, the Digivolution of Agumon.

The scale model in question, with dimensions of 69x46x42 (in cm), will be available starting from the second half of 2020, at the modest sum of 471 euros to which is added any shipping costs. This price, however, is related to the exclusivity of the piece, limited to just 258 copies worldwide. Therefore, on the official website, if interested, you can already participate in the pre-order of the action figure, as long as it is before stocks run out.