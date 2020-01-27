“Agüita del balance” Natalia Téllez spends the new year with Gonzalo Vega Jr. (PHOTOS)

The driver Natalia Téllez He spent these holidays in the company of his new partner, the actor Gonzalo Vega Jr.

Confirmation was through Instagram of the actress Zuria Vega, who published a photograph where she appears accompanied by her whole family, and the one presented by the program Divine net.

Happy new year 2020 ″, is the message that the actress added to the series of images she published.

It should be noted that Natalie He also published a photograph where he appears accompanied by Gonzalo and both are aboard a boat.

In addition, on December 16, the actor posted a video to congratulate the host, due to her birthday.

Happy birthday Japanese mountain chango. You turn everything you touch into light, ”he added Gonzalo.

