agreements with Amazon and Netflix, exclusive series and end of free

Within the "streaming war", the television networks of Espsña are knowing how to adapt quite well to the times. Atresmedia is co-producing series with Movistar, Netflix and Amazon … while Mediaset is working on providing exclusive content (series in scoop) for these latest platforms.

However, this adaptation to the current times does not seem to marry the decision about the duration of its series. Since in 2018, Atresmedia announced that it would shorten its duration of the episodes of its series to fifty minutes, the ball became on the roof of its direct competition, Mediaset. Well, those who we thought that the Telecinco series would start to be shorter we can wait sitting.

This is what Bluper has said Manuel Villanueva, director of content of the audiovisual group, during the presentation of his strategy of exclusive contents (or rather in scoop) of the series and new docs of Mediaset that will arrive soon to Amazon Prime Video.

Regarding the issue of duration, Villanueva has stated:

"This is like asking that all literature have only one format. There are formats of different lengths. Reality is very stubborn and we are right. On television, the duration is 70 minutes. Another thing is the duration of payment platforms "

Something that comes in line with the opinion of the CEO of the group, Paolo Vasilo, which described the debate around this duration as useless. Here as always, I think you don't have to set things on fire. There are thirty-minute series that become eternal (I am thinking of 'Ares') and series of seventy that fly by (like 'Ladies of (h) A.M.P.A')

Amazon and the exclusive premiere of the new Telecinco series

In the Amazon Prime Video presentation, they have announced the arrival of six original Mediaset series (and new seasons) that will appear exclusively on the platform for a minimum of six months. Decision taken after the proper functioning of 'El pueblo', which arrived in Telecinco last January after having premiered in May on the payment platform.

So the deal is repeated and in addition to season 2 of 'The Town', which will arrive on February 14, also 'Ladies of (h) AMPA' will see its second season premiered exclusively on Prime Video. The comedy starring Toni Acosta could already be seen the next day on that platform, being one of the few series absent from Mitele.

As to new series will arrive 'Charon', a thriller starring Robert Alamo in the role of Samuel Caronte, an eviction that leaves the jail to which he was wrongfully convicted. In the cast we find Miriam Giovanelli, Carlos Hipólito, Marta Larralde, Belén López and Julieta Serrano.

On the other hand, Belén Rueda heads the cast of 'Mothers. Love and life', the new of Aitor Gabilondo. In this drama we will follow a group of women with something in common: their children are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Finally, two docuseries: 'From life to the plate', a gastronomic proposal presented by Juan Echanove and'The basketball family', focused on the Spanish Basketball Team.

Amazon and Netflix: Mediaset's allies for the distribution of their series in VOD times

Photo of the presentation of the agreement between Mediaset and Amazon

During the presentation, Vasile has declared himself very satisfied For the results of these first experiments with Amazon:

“A year ago I explained that the new agents that came to the market were not the enemy, it was not about planting their faces, but about seeing what opportunities they brought. Today I have the satisfaction of confirming that my forecast and the commitment of Mediaset Spain to see them as an opportunity has been concretized with the presentation of the contents that we have produced and that will have a life in Amazon Prime Video. (Amazon) has been very brave to experiment with the premiere of 'The People', which shows that we can live together wonderfully since the series is having an extraordinary behavior and this means that Amazon Prime Video has given this fiction a good contribution and You have not worn the product. The presentation we make today we hope will be the beginning of a long friendship and joint work. ”

But not only Amazon will live Mediaset. He also has deals with Netflix that a few days ago made available to everyone the second full season of 'Living without permission', the criminal drama starring José Coronado and is still broadcast on Telecinco.

A movement that is somewhat daring and, on the other hand, it does not seem to affect the live audience since the series is still working (the last episode led with a 15.9% share).

And, the truth is that I like that Mediaset understands its relationship with these platforms. Seeing them more as a launching platform that, as a competition, moves the market a lot and allows international markets to be reached that were previously unthinkable but somewhat more inaccessible.

Where is Mitele and the gratuity of its series in deferred

Part of the Mitele series catalog. And no, there are not all episodes

However, this content distribution strategy for video on demand subscription services such as Prime Video, Netflix (and HBO, which also has series), however welcome it may be Mitele user, his own VOD platform, seems to be charged as a victim.

And it is that for some time now the user of Mediaset's own streaming platform cannot access own series which currently broadcasts the chain. If we want to watch for free in deferred, for example, 'Live without permission' we will have to go to Telecinco.es or use the LovesTV service to watch the last episode.

Moreover, if we get into the series section of the platform the first thing we find are some of the Turkish series that Divinity broadcasts and a mix of old American and Spanish series (and seasons). With the subscription the thing changes slightly, although they focus more on football and additional content for realities.

Something that is far from the Atresplayer Premium competition, focused on the theme of previews of his series and in the exclusive broadcast of dramas like 'La Valla' and 'Veneno'.

So there is the issue: while it is very good to look for a good relationship with SVOD platforms it's not so much neglecting the audience of your fiction series depriving them of this content without going through the box.

In times of streaming you have to know how to take care of both your series and your audience. Above all, it is vital that the habitual spectator who enjoys both 'Save Me' and 'La que se avecina' does not feel alienated when something is lost.