Agreement between CSD, LaLiga and RFEF for the main aspects of football in the context of the coronavirus

The Higher Sports Council has announced that it has reached a "principle of agreement" between CSD, LaLiga and RFEF for the main aspects of Spanish football in this context of the health crisis.

The body chaired by Irene Lozano has confirmed that said principle of agreement was reached after a meeting of more than eight hours between Irene herself, Javier Tebas and Luis Rubiales.

Here the official statement of the CSD

Yesterday (Saturday18) a meeting between the CSD, the RFEF and LaLiga was held at the Palacio de Viana (Madrid) in order to address the situation that the COVID-19 crisis has generated in Spanish football and sports. .

The participants -Irene Lozano, Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas- have spoken for more than eight hours in an open and honest way. All parties have been constructive.

An agreement in principle has been reached, which includes the main aspects that affect Spanish football in the context of the health crisis.

The CSD wants to especially thank LaLiga and the RFEF for their generosity and their willingness to reach agreements, as well as to continue working in the short, medium and long term to design the future of Spanish football after the pandemic. He also thanks the AAEE, EU and Cooperation Ministry for hosting this important meeting.