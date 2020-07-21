Entertainment

Aggretsuko season 3 is official: that's when it will debut on Netflix

July 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
For several years Netflix has focused on the production of anime drawn from manga but also of original products, in order to be able to fight competitors. For this reason, some works are only available on the platform of the streaming giant, which announced a new arrival in the evening: Aggretsuko, which will see its third season.

Aggretsuko's second season did not exalt, however Netflix he communicated the renewal and work on a third season almost immediately. About a year after the last production, the production announces the debut date of Aggretsuko season 3.

Aggretsuko will debut on August 27 on Netflix with the new episodes, press release arrived via social media last night. In addition, the NX Twitter page also shared the official poster of the third season of Aggretsuko which we can see below with a caption attached: "For Retsuko it's time to face the music! Aggretsuko season 3 will rage on screens from August 27. "

The 25-year-old red panda Retsuko will once again have to let off steam with his death metal under the direction of director Rareko at Fanworks. However, Rareko himself expressed his doubts about the production of the third season of Aggretsuko.

