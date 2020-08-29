Aggretsuko 3 on Netflix: the return of the red pandina

Share it:

Without actually reaching a very high audience, especially in our country, the anime series Aggretsuko has been able to intelligently tell all the distortions of today’s working environment, using the protagonist Retsuko, a female red panda, as a real metaphor for office life in our present.

Even though the first season has managed (even through a social satire that is actually not so trivial) to shed light on a whole series of problems that have inevitably affected various generations of young people, with the second season (here the review of Aggretsuko 2) l anime has unfortunately taken a conspicuous step backwards, no longer able to point decisively on the satirical mood of the origins in favor of a much more accommodating and banal narrative development.

Fortunately, however, at least from what we saw in the very first episodes of the new season, the work has decided to return to its original splendor, putting Retsuko again into confrontation with the numerous problems of everyday life and work.

The beauty of life

In this third season we find the protagonist colliding with her own existential dramas, linked equally to both the working and sentimental spheres.

Retsuko, truly broken from her last relationship, he decides to take refuge in virtual reality (playing without restraint in a videogame in which the protagonist is a fictional boyfriend) quickly losing many of the hard-earned savings earned thanks to his work in the office. The work again places the protagonist in a situation that is not so easy to solve, this time trying to deviate slightly from the dynamics linked to the life of an employee to focus as much as possible on the vicissitudes experienced by the pandina in a personal context. If, however, in the second season the authors had decided to focus on an excessively romance and in reality too stereotyped mood, with this new round of episodes they have instead tried to focus more on the sometimes whipping irony of the origins.

Seeing Retsuko in a situation of serious difficulty (given that the protagonist will even go so far as to eat leftovers of dry bread to try to survive) will immediately succeed in making the spectators passionate about the events, since already from the first minutes of the first episode many will succeed to understand the focus of this third season: the importance of reacting appropriately to one’s personal problems.

In the first episode we thus see Retsuko’s impulsiveness laid bare, fortunately without immediately bringing karaoke into play (which always in the second season had become something simply superfluous) going instead to dig deep into the psyche of the young employee.

The protagonist thus becomes unable to fully control her emotions, this time venting his frustrations in a different way, coming in some ways to self-destruct by spending his money in a futile and, indeed, harmful way.

The work thus manages, obviously always with an abundant dose of irony, to make us partakers of the psychodramas experienced by the protagonist who, despite the warnings of the people close to her, will not be able to give herself a stop, finding herself on the pavement in a very short time.

An unexpected event around the corner

Despite the sometimes reckless behavior of the pandina, at a certain point everything seems to magically return to place, at least until, for a simple distraction, Retsuko’s economic situation simply becomes unsolvableThe entry on the scene of a new (and at times mysterious) character still manages to bring a breath of fresh air to the entire series, really in need of some additional element to infuse an even more marked degree of depth to the entire project .

The numerous sequences in which we will see the protagonist struck by paranoia (which obviously will also affect her facial expressions) during her hilarious inner monologues are also extremely hilarious. THEFinding a solution to their economic problems at all costs will lead the pandine to enter a real depressive vortex which, thanks to the shrewd irony typical of the series, will lead more than one viewer to hope for the resolution of the difficult situation, also due to the character (however benevolent) of the same protagonist.

The work done on the numerous supporting actors of the series is also good, which, most likely, with the continuation of the episodes will reserve us more than a few surprises.

From the graphic point of view, the anime re-proposes what we saw previously, through a minimal design capable as always of creating an interesting short circuit between a cartoonish style based on infantilism, combined with themes (however ironic) that are anything but trivial linked effectively to current events.