Agents of SHIELD, will there be an expected return in the new episode?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most difficult characters to say goodbye to over the seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD he could return for a small appearance and perhaps, right in the next episode entitled Brand New Day which will air on August 5.

We are talking about Leo Fitz, the tender and clumsy weapon expert agent who has always been in love with his beautiful adventurer Jemma Simmons. Their happiness seemed finally achieved but, during the fifth season, the aerospace engineer died in the rubble of an earthquake caused by the collision between Daisy and Talbott. After Coulson's commemoration it turned out that Fitz was not actually dead but only in the "frozen" space waiting to be found by his teammates.

This ignited the hope of being able to see him again sooner or later, and now the moment may finally have come especially because the words of the seer Sybil in the Stolen episode seem to refer clearly to him. Jemma has no memory of her loved one thanks to the memory inhibitor and we don't know what it will lead to.

We can only imagine that there will be a real catastrophe if the bad guys find Fitz's position before the SHIELD which is already particularly in difficulty. However, this would also mean that we could finally see him again on the show even if briefly.

In this episode of Agents of SHIElD we will also witness the meeting between Jiaying and her daughter. The latter was the protagonist, among other things, of a highly appreciated scene from the Agents of SHIELD episode directed by Elizabeth Henstridge or the romantic kiss scene between Daisy and Sousa.