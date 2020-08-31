Agents of SHIELD, this is how the exceptional eliveivolo was born

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite Agents of SHIELD ended a couple of weeks ago, there are still many curiosities that fans have about the series. Many wonder how, for example, the exceptional eliveivolo was born, which became the headquarters of the organization under the leadership of Mack played by Henry Simmons.

To this question he answered Mitch Dyer who took care of the visual effects of the series: “The helicopter is something we had done in previous works, it was a very, very heavy film-style model. For the series we started from this project but, since in the films it was used for too many activities, we thought of streamlining it. Only in this way could it be used more efficiently “.

“The tricky thing about that shot is that at first it shows [Mack] who greets his companions but, it didn’t have to look like a hologram. Actually he is on the ship but you don’t know it at the time. So we designed everything as a kind of transition from an indoor to an outdoor environment. We had to resume all on background green so as to insert all the characters on the structure “.



Dyer then added: “The experience of Digital Domain it was crucial. We were able to provide them with moving and interacting people on the helicopter deck that we didn’t think we could get in such high quality. “

In short, a truly exceptional work that certainly satisfied all viewers. Meanwhile, Agents of SHIELD fans are hoping for a spin-off dedicated to Quake. Who knows, maybe they will be satisfied.