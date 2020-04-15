         'Agents of SHIELD': there is a release date for a final season that will have a crossover with 'Agent Carter'

Share it:

The North American channel ABC has finally announced the premiere date of the seventh and final season from 'Agents of SHIELD', the longest running Marvel series: the next May 27 The first episode will air and then every Wednesday one more will be released.

A crossover with meaning

In addition, the news is accompanied by a pleasant surprise for fans of 'Agent Carter', since this seventh season will include a crossover with the series starring Hayley Atwell between 2015 and 2016. Of course, it will not be the actress who participates in 'Agents of SHIELD', because who will reappear here will be agent Daniel Sousa, played by Enver Gjokaj.

Recall that the protagonists of 'Agents of SHIELD' traveled to the 30s at the end of the sixth season, so the return of this character is a movement with all the sense in the world. What is unknown at the moment is how many of the 13 episodes from the seventh season we can see him.

In addition, the good news is that all the chapters of this last season of the series finished filming in the summer of 2019, so will not be affected in any way by the coronavirus crisis. In this way, Coulson and company can have a farewell at the height of what they deserve.

Track | Tv Line