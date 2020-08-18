Agents of SHIELD, the finale was to openly mention Thanos' snap

Share it:

The final episode of Agents of Shield cited an important event in Avengers: Endgame, but apparently the authors had thought of an even more explicit reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interviewed by the New York Times to talk about the behind the scenes of the series, lo showrunner Jed Whedon in fact revealed that, in addition to naming the Quantum Realm, the episode also had to include a reference to Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

"Some of the things they did with Endgame time travel indicated the existence of other timelines where other adventures occur." Whedon explained. "We are following the Multiverse rule. The only way anyone can survive Thanos' snap in the film is to enter the quantum realm, and we initially wanted to mention that, as we used the quantum realm to move between timelines. But it is. been cut for a matter of time. "

Recall that in Italy Agents of Shield airs on the Sky schedule, which will broadcast the two final episodes on 21 and 28 August respectively. In the meantime, we leave you to the farewell video of the Agents of SHIELD cast and the words of Chloe Bennet about the possible return of Quake to the Marvel universe.