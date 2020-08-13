Agents of SHIELD, the finale mentions an event from Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

In the past few hours, the final episode of Agents of SHIELD has been broadcast in the United States: after seven seasons, fans have had to say goodbye to the protagonists of the series, but not before noticing an important reference to Avengers: Endgame.

One of the most important elements of the season was the concept of time travel, especially fans were eager to find out if the changes made by the protagonists along the timeline would create a new dimension, or if they would simply change the future. As we have seen in various Marvel films, the consequence of a journey through time is the creation of various different timelines, which also happened during the final episode of Agents of SHIELD.

In the series, the efforts of the protagonists have created two different dimensions, with Team Coulson divided and with no apparent possibility of reuniting. To solve this problem, Fitz decides to take advantage of the Quantum Realm to move in dimension, just like the superheroes featured in Avengers: Endgame. His experiment is successful, allowing the protagonists to find themselves in their original timeline. Recall that in Italy the seventh season is present in the schedule of Sky, the final episode will in fact be broadcast on Fox on next August 28th.

