Agents of SHIELD, that's why the series hasn't followed the continuity of the MCU films

There is now very little to the final conclusion of Agents of SHIELD and the cast is already beginning to feel a strong nostalgia. The series that accompanied us for 7 seasons between heart-pounding missions and incredible twists, at one point broke away from the continuity of the MCU and in many ways, it seems to have been the right choice.

Two veterans of the cast think so too Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agent Melinda May, and Clark Gregg, who played various versions of Phil Coulson During the years. As everyone will remember while Agents of SHIELD initially went hand in hand with Marvel's cinematic narrative, the series moved further and further away from that timeline as the story continued.

For Wen, this was the choice that led to definitive consecration of the series who, by acquiring greater freedom, was able to conquer his audience and build his own personal identity: "In the beginning due to the links with the film, the hands of the authors were completely tied. They had to write and try to coordinate with the release of the film [Captain America: The Winter Soldier] and that clearly thwarted us. Above all, it hindered the writers and prevented the series from immediately having an entity of its own. "

Phil Coulson while acknowledging that the link with Marvel movies has ensured great notoriety for the series, acknowledged that this reciprocal relationship has also greatly hampered Agents of SHIELD. Clark Gregg's interpreter said: "During the first season there were a lot of calculations to be done to make it all fit together. Obviously it was extraordinary how Agents connected with The Winter Soldier but, only when we broke away from the MCU did our writers have full freedom and could show their full potential. Only then did we find our identity ".



