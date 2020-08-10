Agents of SHIELD Series Star Reveals "I Want to Play Silver Surfer"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the stars of Agents of SHIELD, would like to continue to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the role of a superhero who has so far had little importance in the films, that is Silver Surfer only appeared in Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer.

We are talking about Daz Crawford, who played HYDRA agent Kebo in the second and third seasons of the ABC television series. So the actor would like to shake off the role of the villain to dress the ground of the superhero alter ego of Norrin Radd.

"If I were to play another MCU character, I'd probably choose Silver Surfer"Crawford said when asked to choose his ideal Marvel superhero during a virtual Wizard World panel. "I've thought about it a lot, I often only get audition proposals to play villains, so here we go."

In the Marvel Comics universe, Radd is a particularly noble galactic defender who experiences a strong inner conflict. Quite often he fought alongside the Fantastic 4 and the Avengers. Indeed, in the comics it was he who first understood theimmense potential of Thanos and to go to Earth to warn all the other heroes.

Recently, news broke that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are actively developing a Silver Surfer movie following theDisney's acquisition of Fox. Now that all the characters from the Fantastic Four and X-Men families are under the Marvel banner, there will be a lot of material to devote to and films to make. These characters will now be able to freely appear throughout the MCU and it is likely that the new Silver Surfer debut will take place in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Meanwhile, Agents of SHIELD is moving towards its conclusion. Are you ready to say hello to your favorite agents?