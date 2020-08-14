Agents of SHIELD, online on YouTube THAT romantic scene from the series finale!

Share it:

The network ABC posted on YouTube a juicy preview of the series finale Agents of SHIELD, with Daisy Johnson, Mack and Sousa developing their plan of attack against the Chronicoms and their evil allies.

As you can see in the video at the bottom of the article, however – and we remind you once again that SPOILERS are coming – the highlight for the fans is realized when Daisy, after deciding to save Simmons and Deke Shaw from her evil half-sister Kora , she is surprised by Sousa who says goodbye with a romantic kiss, which she warmly reciprocates.

During season 7, while the main storyline it approached the relative present of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so did Sousa and Daisy. Meanwhile, the Chronicoms have recruited villains from across the 20th century, unleashing their army against Earth – only Mack's team has taken the field to prevent the villains from total domination. In the latest episode, with their backs to the wall, agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and survive the Chronicoms. This is the most important battle of their life and to win it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present.

