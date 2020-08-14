Agents of SHIELD, Marvel prevented the debut of a historic villain of the Avengers

Share it:

Interviewed by AV Club on the occasion of the airing of the Agents of SHIELD finale in the United States, the executive producers Jed Whedon and Jeffrey Bell revealed some background on the Marvel characters that could have appeared in the ABC series.

"We talked about including Sousa undercover on the streets during The Avengers, because Enver was in that movie. But there were too many timeline problems." Bell explained about the links between the show and the Cinematic MCU.

Whedon later revealed that, before changing his mind, Marvel Studios had given the green light for theintroduction of characters like MODOK, historical villain of the comics of the House of Ideas: "We had a lot of ideas. We were initially given permission to use some Marvel faces, and we started thinking about stories based on those characters, like MODOK, but then they changed their minds. They were crazy stories that even went beyond our pay. , as for the toys we had available. "

The two final episodes of Agents of SHIELD 7, we recall, will debut in Italy respectively on 21 and 28 August, again on Fox channels. If you have already seen the episodes, we refer you to the quote from Avengers: Endgame present in the season finale and to the message from Clark Gregg for the fans.