Agents of SHIELD, it is not fair for Chloe Bennet to talk about "an Asian trend" on set

Lately, the statements of former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb have raised some surprises that "nobody cares" about Asian characters in TV series. Two of the protagonists of Agents of SHIELD they are American women of Asian origin, and in a recent interview Chloe Bennet also spoke about this.

When asked what it was like to interpret first Asian heroine of Marvel Studios, and the changes noted in the representation of Asians, Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson / Quake, replied:

"I mean, as long as we keep talking about the change is not complete, if you understand what I mean. I think right now, especially for people who aren't Asian, it's like there is a trend of Asians in Hollywood. It's something like: Hey, Asian movies work, and things like that. But being Asian is not a trend for me, and what I loved about it Agents of SHIELD is that they chose me because I was suitable for the role, and in the end I adapted my ethnicity and diversity to the role, making it part of the character, and this has added only wealth to the character. "

Chloe Bennet then gave the example of showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen: "Casually she is a woman, and casually she is Asian, but above all fantastic in the work sound. It can no longer be a trend, it must always be something like: We are gathering very suitable people for their roles, and they are Asian. Only then will things really start to change. "

