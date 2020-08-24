Agents of SHIELD, in the finale there is a scene with Coulson that refers to the first episode?

Share it:

Aired in the US in recent weeks, thefinal episode of Agents of SHIELD also included a reference to the very first episode of the ABC series dated September 24, 2013. Warning, spoilers about the episode follow.

In the final scene of the series, after closing the stories of all the main protagonists, we see Coulson as he climbs aboard what looks like a fixed version of Lola, which apparently was fixed for him by Mack. The episode then ends with Coulson activating flight mode and blasting through the sky.

As many of you have already noticed, this is a clear one reference to the conclusion of the pilot episode, where Clark Gregg’s character took to the skies with Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and ended with an almost identical shot. In short, a nice gift for fans who have followed the series since the beginning.

“This team, an ever-evolving team, which quickly turned into a team of heroes” Gregg said in the moving farewell message to the series. “Which went from being interested only in the preservation of evolution, to becoming a real family. And Phil Coulson has always been at the center of this family. He has really received so much, as I have indeed.”

For other news, the authors confirmed that the Agents of SHIELD ending was also supposed to mention Thanos’ snap. Meanwhile, fans of the series celebrated Quake Week.