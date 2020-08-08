Agents of SHIELD, how many chances are there of seeing Fitz again?

Share it:

The two-part Agents of SHIELD finale will air next week, which means fans of the series have been waiting throughout the seventh season for the return of Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) which has not yet been realized.

Nobody ever said that the slightly careless engineer would not take part in the final season and he is also appeared in promotional posters, so fans were hoping it would only be a matter of time before seeing him again. The penultimate episode of Agents of SHIELD titled 'Brand New Day' rekindled hopes when it showed Nathanial Malick persistently trying to extort information from Jemma Simmons about Fitz's whereabouts.

Malick obviously didn't get the news he wanted but, diehard fans of the series got some iconic FitzSimmons flashbacks including a clip from the end of the first season, in which the couple were trapped at the bottom of the ocean. In these brief glimpses De Caestecker clearly appeared.

Jemma's memories lead to the end of season six, when Enoch warns the couple that things would change forever. There is also a disturbing detail. In fact, the possibility is mentioned that Fitz might be sick.

Among all these doubts, one thing is certain, the authors of Agents of SHIELD are putting a strain on the patience of the couple's supporters. Many are now wondering if Jemma will be able to remember Fitz and if the two will finally be able to reunite. It is very short to find out.