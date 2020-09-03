Agents of SHIELD, here is the final tribute from a fan in the style of Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

The Serie Agents of SHIELD it may have come to an end, but that doesn’t stop fans from having fun. After an epic teaser of a Quake series that many would like to see on Disney +, now comes a new video inspired by Avengers: Endgame.

Random Guy a YouTube user has decided to pay tribute through all the agents of the SHIELD the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, representing the various protagonists of the series as if they were the Avengers. As written by the author of the work in the caption of the video that you can see below, it is about a project that took about three months that he wanted to create to pay homage to the finale of one of the most popular series.

They appear in the video old and new acquaintances of Agents of SHIELD including: Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) , Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez) and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw) and many more.

This tribute is clearly inspired by the credits of Avengers: Endgame as we have already said and it is just one of the many tributes that can be seen around. There is certainly no shortage of amazing fan-art and tons of clips dedicated to the team that we have come to love over the years. In the meantime, take a look at how the SHIELD headquarters eliveivolo was born and let us know in the comments what you think of this incredible video.