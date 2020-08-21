Agents of SHIELD, fans of the Marvel show celebrate Quake Week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It’s been a week since the final series of Agents of SHIELD, and fans of the Marvel show are already missing Team Coulson and their adventures. Thus, on Twitter the Quake Week.

After seven years and as many seasons spent in the company of the same characters, saying goodbye and letting them go once the show is over is certainly one of the hardest things for a fan.

Here then is that fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and in particular of the character played by Chloe Bennet Daisy Johnson aka Quake, have decided to dedicate a week to the celebration of the superheroine, with the hope of attracting the attention of Marvel Studios for the creation of a spin-off starring their own Quake.

“What? There is a week entirely dedicated to Quake! This is really cool … Why am I only finding out now? I am so thrilled!“he observes enthusiastically Chloe Bennet on Twitter, after retweeting the post of a girl who invited the rest of the fandom to participate in the initiative “Guys, Quake Week starts tomorrow! Post edits, fancam, photos, letters, whatever you want, but remember to include the hashtags #quakespinoff #chloeismyquake in your posts !! Let’s have a Quake spin-off with our queen @chloebennet“.

So the tweets began …

“It’s Quake Week guys! #quakeweek“someone writes.

“A week without Daisy Johnson #QuakeWeek“someone else remembers.

“Did you say #QUAKEWEEK ?! Space Ambassadors, let’s go !! @MarvelStudios give our @chloebennet a Quake spin-off, please! #quakespinoff #chloeismyquake“a user asks loudly.

“QuakeWeek Skye, Daisy, Quake, Destroyer … I don’t care, just get her back!“then declares another.

In short, the affection for the protagonists of Agents of SHIELD has certainly not faded with the conclusion of the series, and Bennet herself has stated that she wants to return in the role of Quake.

When, then, his next appearance in MCU?