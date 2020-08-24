Agents of SHIELD, fans dream of a spinoff on Quake: here is the epic trailer

Share it:

Agents of SHIELD has just finished but, no one would want to say goodbye to the beloved protagonists of the series. Among them, it certainly stands out Daisy Johnson that many are hoping to see again in a spinoff on Disney +. In the hope that this dream will come true, a fan has created an epic trailer for a series entirely dedicated to Quake.

The video created by YouTuber Mariavc, combines footage from SHIELD and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe in general, in an attempt to paint Agent Johnson as a member of the SWORD, serving Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

This hypothesis is not to be excluded regardless, in fact the ending of Agents of SHIELD has remained quite open for many of its main characters, so the idea of ​​seeing them again sooner or later is not completely absurd. By the way, Chloe Bennet herself has never denied the possible return of Quake. The actress has said several times ready to reprise the role of Daisy that he loved so much if the opportunity presented itself.

“I certainly would”, Bennet said when asked if she would return. “I mean, I have a soft spot for her. I started shooting in her shoes when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. Only during this last stint in isolation, I was able to think about the last seven years and how much they have meant. I was not particularly struck by the fact that the show is over yet, so for me it’s like I haven’t said goodbye to Daisy yet“.

So doors open to a possible spinoff on Quake. Who knows what Kevin Feige can’t listen to the wishes of the fans and that of Bennet herself, after all Coulson was also dead but, the trends on Twitter have changed the cards. What do you think about it? Would you like to see Daisy Johnson again? Let us know in the comments.