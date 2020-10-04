Agents of SHIELD, Chloe Bennet shows us the effects of the mask on the lipstick

Since the early days when the world had to deal with the coronavirus emergency, a large group of exponents from the world of Hollywood and its surroundings have worked hard to sensitize their fans on the need to comply with safety regulations. Marvel stars are no exception, protagonists of Agents of SHIELD included.

This time, Chloe Bennet, beloved interpreter of Daisy Quake Johnson in the popular Marvel series, put her face to it via social media: in a photo posted on Twitter, in fact, the actress showed us in a decidedly self-deprecating way who are the mask effects on who is used to using lipstick.

“Pre-mask + post-mask when wearing lipstick“reads Bennet’s post: in the photo we see the actress first under normal conditions, then … Well, the photo speaks for itself! A bit of irony, therefore, which certainly won’t hurt in a period when there are very few things to joke about.

In home MarvelMeanwhile, an important anniversary was recently celebrated: a few days ago, in fact, Agents of SHIELD celebrated its seventh birthday: the first episode of the show was aired on September 24, 2013! To celebrate it properly, here are some interesting facts about Agents of SHIELD that you probably weren’t aware of.