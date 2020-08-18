Agents of SHIELD, Chloe Bennet and the tattoo in honor of the Marvel series

Share it:

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD has now ended, and in conjunction with the final series, Chloe Bennet decided to get a commemorative tattoo of his time on the Marvel show.

Although Chloe didn't know from the start what awaited her, the actress recently commented on her stunt as the superheroine. Quake a.k.a. Daisy Johnson within the MCU's first TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stating that, despite the show's coming to an end, Daisy will, in one way or another, always be part of her ("NWe're talking about an end here but in reality for me I don't think it will ever end. It will forever be a huge part of my life ").

Well, her statements could not be more truthful, literally speaking: Bennet has in fact recently got a tattoo a little memento of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a symbol with a particular meaning as "on the nose" for his character.

"A daisy for Daisy"he writes in the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news, or"a daisy for Daisy"(Daisy = Margherita in English).

Simple and concise, and above all indelible. Just like the last 7 years of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ..

And who knows that in the future Quake may not reappear in the MCU …

What do you think of Chloe's tattoo? Let us know in the comments.