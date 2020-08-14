Agents of SHIELD 7, showrunners reveal their only regret for the Marvel show

Share it:

The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has just ended, with cast and crew flooding social media with nostalgic posts and thank you messages. But there's one thing showrunners admit they don't miss at all …

During an interview with TV Line, Jeffrey Bell and Maurissa Tancharoen, executive producers and showrunners of the ABC Marvel series, explained that if they could have done without it, they would have avoided … Shooting so many scenes in the corridors!

"If only we didn't have to basically live in so many corridors for all those scenes … but we didn't have enough money (to shoot on location)"Bell said, and Tancharoen confirms"Every time everyone was like 'Why am I in those gray corridors again?'"

Even in the final series Daisy (Chloe Bennet) refers to the time spent in those places, among the various bases of the S.h.i.e.l.d., the Zephyr, the undercover missions …

Luckily last season had us do some outdoor cruising, in 1930s New York, 1950s Area 51, and even Afterlife again in a different decade. . In the space.

"The nice thing about the space is that you don't have to go and shoot on location "continues Bell" Because we couldn't afford it!".

Also Chloe Bennet in a previous interview, again with TV Line, he had mentioned it, blessing the sets of the seventh season.

"Who do you tell! We were literally every day in those corridors, and if we were going to shoot two minutes, the shoot was seven hours, so seven hours there … It was really exciting for the cast and crew to spend time outside those gray spaces, after a while it can't help but affect your mood!".