Agents of SHIELD 7 Review: A decent final season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When writing something, from a book to a screenplay to a simple article, the most common observation is probably the relative one to the difficulties of the beginning and the end. How many thoughts are spent deciding what is the best way to start a writing and how many more to choose the final touch, which can vary greatly: maybe you want to summarize everything that came before or maybe change the cards on the table to look for a surprise effect or add a personal touch, so as to leave a strong emotional impact on the reader. The seventh – and last – season of Agents Of Shield has bravely attempted to pursue all these objectives with the right foresight, a good dose of cunning and a virtuosity that until now had never been seen.

And above all, he avoided the trap par excellence of the serial medium, since in the final exploits of Coulson and his team, the breath of an imminent end is felt at every corner. The stakes are too high, the events embrace and are affected by the consequences and choices made throughout the series, some characters naturally reach their breaking point; it’s the latest mission and it couldn’t be clearer. A non-trivial result, even if some defect now endemic is always present.

When we are?

The plot picks up exactly where it left off a year ago: the Chronicom alien race is decided to transform the Earth into their new home, after the tragic end of the planets they used to call home. Guided by Sibyl’s apparent omniscience (Tamara Taylor), a sort of prophetess capable of reading time lines, the Chronicom know perfectly well that the only real obstacle to their conquest it is the very existence of the Shield. Having acquired a time travel device and knowing in detail what changes to make to the timeline to cancel the Shield, the team led by director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie (Henry Simmons) all that remains is to follow them practically blindly in a desperate attempt to anticipate and stop them.

Thus begins an adrenaline-filled journey through various eras, an incipit that for any connoisseur of TV series is equivalent to numerous alarm bells. On the other hand, when it comes to temporal paradoxes and alternative universes, it is quite clear now that to come across in contradictions and plot holes is all too easy.

And instead, against all cynical expectations, it is precisely the mechanics of time travel that reinvigorates this season, that gives it an unprecedented if not disruptive strength and freshness. A few minutes are enough for an attentive eye to notice the immense productive effort that Agents Of Shield has taken on: a look at the New York of the 30s and one is kidnapped by the atmosphere of prohibition and from an exquisite color palette embodied in a grayscale; a leap into the 50s and the impression is that of having changed series so much is the aesthetics that envelops and surprises the viewer, with an almost suffocating yellow to mark the events.

We wanted to give a different and significantly distinctive touch to each mini story arc, each with a unique style and predominant color. A wonderful idea, corroborated by some episodes that we could define as special – the black and white one taken from noir is the most striking example – and which further underline the limitless virtuosity of the writers.

Put the pieces back together

Furthermore, the clear improvement of the individual dialogues, even those of passage, of transition between one event and another, cannot fail to be positive. The whole is much more genuine and natural, starting with the often hilarious observations of our protagonists at different eras and their customs and traditions.

In the end it is not something really new, it masterfully falls within the canons of branded humor Marvel that Agents Of Shield has always expressed in excellent form, never excessive or trivially childish. But it is precisely seeing characters known for years and years in situations so far from their comfort zone that give an extra gear. These are already enviable results, capable of raising the qualities of an at times surprising intertwining.

It’s hard to point out how intricate it was to make sense, in terms of character building and world building, to the countless adventures endured by Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and companions. But the opportunity was too tempting and then in the seventh season they come back into play characters and situations that literally formed the protagonists, from Hydra to Afterlife. And consequently begins the violent game of “What would have happened if …?”, In a much more distorted and crude vision than that glimpsed for example in the Framework. Years later, how do you fight Hydra and the empire built by the Malicks? How will Daisy deal with her past once again?

Delicate human weakness often emerges that the Chronicom want so coldly to exploit, because the possibility of changing the past is a temptation in which it is almost impossible not to fall. Deep and sincere moral dilemmas arise that can totally make you lose sight of the ultimate goal of the mission in order not to relive certain atrocities. Never before had the whole plot of Agents Of Shield appeared so alive, pulsating, coherent.

What are we fighting for?

Then, however, something starts to break dramatically towards mid-season. In recent years it has been a bit the leitmotiv that has accompanied us in talking about the Marvel series and also in its final act one cannot fail to notice somewhat approximate rhythm management. At a certain point the narrative seems to be extinguished in favor of redundant artifices, passable at best and designed to fill time and grow the new – moreover fascinating and successful – nemesis.

They remain pleasant and narratively contextualized episodes, especially with respect to the same moments dead glimpsed in past seasons, but that feeling of being stalling remains far too predominant. Similarly, some insights into the final arc of some characters it seems patched up and forced beyond all logic – the idea behind the new one skills in May (Ming-Na Wen) almost borders on the ridiculous.

Fortunately, though, the narrative unlocks after a devastating emotional impact moment e a sprint without breaks and highly adrenaline resumes towards the end. Now, many words could be spent on the ending itself: it may seem an easy closure, and basically it is because it is not and does not want to be particularly courageous or innovative; perhaps even conservative, after all, he’s just looking for a way to celebrate the team.

We do not see many problems in this, very trivially because considering everything they have done over the years it is more than deserved. There are some surprises on the emotional side and it is sweetly moving, but it is a finish with a prevailing aftertaste. sure. We did not want to take risks and narratively, in this specific case, it has a sense and consistency that we appreciated.

What we did not conceive was the willingness to use almost half of the final series for an infinite explanation of everything that happened. The final battle is coming, there is no more time to waste, so it is better to stop for a moment everyone to explain everything. A perfect way to disperse emotional involvement just when it should soar, a painful spot in a season that, in many other ways, has been surprising, virtuous, and limitless.