Agents of SHIELD 7, is reunion for two characters in this video from the new episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Few episodes are left for the conclusion of the seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the tenth, Stolen, promises to be as intense as the previous ones. Let's see together a clip that anticipates an expected reunion.

We have been waiting for it for a couple of episodes, especially given the return of the team to Afterlife in After, Before, but in the end here it is: reunion between Daisy and Jiaying (Chloe Bennet and Dichen Lachman), mother and daughter … And sister?

Yes, because in the eighth episode we discovered that Daisy is not really an only daughter, but has a sister, Kora (Dianne Doan), also with inhuman abilities.

And these particular skills are currently under the control of Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan), who represents the main threat not only for our favorite agents, but also for the course of history.

In the video that you can also find at the bottom of the news, the Team discusses the possible action plan to be adopted, which would include the bring on board the Zephyr Jiaying to prevent her from being killed and consequently the existence of Daisy is canceled.

But before we can even end the conversation (and May may reveal Daisy that she has a sister), here is Gordon (Fin Argus) and Jiaying teleport to the Zephyr …

The tenth episode of the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. it will air tonight in the United States, and next week here in Italy.