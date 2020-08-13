Agents of SHIELD 7, Clark Gregg has a message for fans of the Marvel series

Share it:

Here we go: tonight in the United States the final series of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air, which will bring to a conclusion the journey of Team Coulson after 7 years. And speaking of Coulson, Clark Gregg has a message for all of us.

"Hi, I'm Clark Gregg, and for the past 7 years, it has been an honor for me to play Phil Coulson in the Marvel Agents of SHIELD series. We are coming to the end of a spectacular journey"Gregg begins in the video posted on all social media accounts of the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., on the occasion of the airing of the last two episodes of the show.

"Over the years the show has visited so many different worlds, and we've seen the most diverse iterations. All these corners of the Marvel Universe that they allowed us to play with … And the sensational cast they put together, with Chloe Bennet and Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Ming-Na Wen. And then Henry Simmons, Adrianne Palicki, Nick Blood, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and many other incredible people. And all of this has been provided to us with such close relationships and such intense conflicts. Not to mention the villains! From Mallory to Powers Booth, from Pill Paxton to Kyle MacLachlan and oh my God, Ruth Negga!"the interpreter of Phil Coulson, the one who started it all "This team, an ever-evolving team, which quickly turned into a team of heroes. Which has gone from being interested only in the preservation of evolution, to becoming a real family. And Phil Coulson has always been at the heart of this family. He has received, like me, so much".

"If you had told me while drinking coffee on the Iron Man set that I would have had the opportunity to explore so many aspects of this character, it is really difficult for me to end this journey and say goodbye. But I can only be grateful"he admits with emotion, and closes by thanking the spectators from the heart, fans of the series "So thank you, from me and the team, for giving us this incredible journey".