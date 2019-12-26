Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. travel to the past in the first image of season 7

Share it:

The last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Marvel's most popular television series (also one of the few that have not been canceled) can be seen for the first time in an image that returns the main characters to 1931, the year they traveled in the final events of the season 6.

TVLine published exclusively this first image of the season with Coulson, Daisy, Mack and Deke dressed according to the time when the last episodes will begin before the series reaches its end once and for all.

In the last episode of the series we saw the Zephyr arriving at an Empire State Building in the last stage of its construction after an emergency escape that has taken our heroes where they are now.

Although this is the first image we see of the season, the truth is that months ago we have a trailer that prepares us for the events that will be counted from the summer of 2020, at which time the beginning of the end for the agent will begin Coulson and his companions.