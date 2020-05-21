Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. presents new preview and images of season 7

Share it:

The new, seventh and last season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It will begin next Wednesday, May 27, so it is time for the last advance of what awaits us now that the heroes have traveled in time and are preparing for the last mission that saves them and the entire planet.

A complete gallery of images and a brief video preview is what ABC has recently given us so that we can warm up in the face of this farewell to one of the longest-running Marvel series on television and the most beloved as well.

Here actors and characters return as Clark Gregg in the role of the reborn Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

This first episode will be titled The New Deal and according to the official synopsis, it will show us Coulson and his family sent to New York in 1931 after the events of the previous season. The new Zephyr is ready for time travel and the team must hurry to find out what has happened. If they fail it will be a disaster for the past, present, and future of the world.

Everyone involved in this series should be proud and satisfied for having managed to retain an interest in its history and for having survived in difficult times for the Marvel series not controlled by Marvel Studios because during the years Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher have fallen, all of them part of an agreement with Netflix that did not end as viewers would have wished.