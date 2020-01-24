Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition will release beta in February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Age of Empires 4 will still take a long time to arrive. However, it cannot be said that Microsoft has forgotten the saga. Recently we have been able to enjoy the definitive version of Age of Empires 2. And previously the first remaster had also arrived. What happens then with Age of Empires III Definitive Edition? Well, it will be the next to arrive. And now we have a date for the beta, which will arrive on PC next February 2020.

The information comes from a forum post made for Xbox Insiders (us via PCGamesN). This publication, whose nature should be private, appears publicly for some reason. In any case, it reveals that the beta version will have a limited deployment. Even so, it is possible to register to be an Insider on that site and adjust your profile settings to enter the guest group. From there, the invitations will be distributed via email.

On the other hand, it has also been confirmed that the beta will be available both on Steam and in the Microsoft Store. In addition, each beta session will include a small part of the game. In fact, the first sessions (which are the ones that will begin in February) will be especially small. It has also been confirmed that a greater number of invitations for beta sessions will be distributed next March.

It has also been revealed that there will also be campaasapland betas, but these will be limited to an even smaller group of players. Surely, Microsoft will soon give more details on the subject in a completely official way. Nor is it discardable that we soon know, at last, the release date of this latest remastering.

Although the last is only correct if we stick to Age of Empires. Nor do we have to forget Age of Mythology. That kind of spin off that is also considered a cult game by many players of the genre, and which contains many of the elements of the AoE saga, but also providing many others of their own. We will have to see if Microsoft also gives us a Definitive Edition of that game.

Source: PCGamesN