Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will focus heavily on the destructibility of structures

Over the last few hours, new and interesting information regarding the Definitive Edition di Age of Empires 3, which is expected to arrive soon exclusively on PC.

Joss Ellis, the director of development at the studio that is working on the remastered version of the real-time strategy, has in fact revealed new details about the game during an interview with the microphones of PCGamesN. According to Ellis, Tantalus has taken great care in improving the game physics, increasing the destructibility of units and buildings by up to 10 times.

Here are the words of the developer:

“The destruction in the game is simply fabulous. You never get tired of controlling a bunch of units and having them headed towards the enemy to destroy whatever belongs to them. We concentrated our forces on the physics engine and decided to use the new system. Havok, exponentially enhancing this component of the game. The result is great and has completely satisfied us. “

In this regard, it seems that the new civilization present in the game, Sweden, has numerous units that enhance the destructibility present in the game and will allow players to have a lot of fun in devastating the cities of the opponents.

We remind you that the game will come next October 15, 2020 on Steam and the Microsoft Store, where it will be free for all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Have you already seen the latest trailer for Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition?