Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition: registration is now open for the beta which will start shortly

A few months after the launch of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (available for free for all subscribers to the PC version of the Xbox Game Pass), Microsoft is preparing to launch the closed beta of Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition.

The next February 2020, or in a few days, Microsoft will begin to send the invitations to the lucky users who have asked to participate in the first test session, which should start very soon. In case you are interested, know that it is possible to register through the Microsoft Insider Program. In order to correctly send an application form, it will also be necessary to attach a file DXDiag, useful for developers to know the components of your PC.

These are the minimum system requirements in order to play the beta in question:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: GPU with at least 2GB of video memory, HD Graphics 4400 or higher if using an integrated video card

DirectX: DX11 / D3D11

It should be noted that these are usually temporary requirements and that in the vicinity of the official launch, the date of which has not yet been announced, they could undergo various changes.

As for the content of the beta, it seems that there are not only multiplayer mode but also specific missions of the countryside. Microsoft also announced that the number of invited attendees in February will be somewhat reduced but aims to expand the number of testers in March.

We remind you that on the occasion of the last Inside Xbox the trailer of Age of Empires IV, the new chapter of the series currently in development, was shown to the public for the first time.