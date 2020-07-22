Age of Empire 3 Definitive Edition and Battletoads: coming out on Xbox One and PC

Share it:

In conjunction with the Xbox Games Showcase event, scheduled for Thursday 23 July, rumors have surfaced that would like the announcement of Age of Empire 3 Definitive Edition and Battletoads on the occasion of the Microsoft event.

The clues were reported by Gematsu, which reported that the two titles were classified in Australia, a factor that would suggest their imminent release, probably on PC and Xbox One. The times would certainly be ripe for the release of Battletoads, announced two years ago and which has now been decidedly expected by fans, while as regards Age of Empire 3 Definitive Edition these rumors seem to give credit to the theory that the new edition of Esembles Studio's real-time strategy is closer than expected.

Age of Empire 3 Definitive Edition has also recently been classified in Brazil and everything seems to suggest that the official announcement of the video game is upon us, perhaps during the Xbox event this Thursday. The fourth chapter of the very successful Age of Empire saga, although it is currently in production, seems to be still far away so an intermission chapter like Age of Empire 3 Definitive Edition would be ideal to keep the most avid fans busy before the next historical adventure of Esemble Studios.