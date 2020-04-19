Entertainment

Age is only a detail for Masako Watanabe: at 91 years of age a new series begins

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
The artist Masako Watanabe has built a decidedly prolific career in the manga industry. He made his debut in 1952 with the story "Suama-chan", collected in a single volume, and at the time he took inspiration from a certain Osamu Tezuka for the interweaving of his stories.

Arrived to date, the author has more than 100 works under her belt and he doesn't seem to want to stop, having recently started a new serialization, "Himegoto".

The series will be published on the application of Shueisha "Manga Mee". The author has expressed all her enthusiasm for the beginning of this new adventure:

"Looking back, it was years of mountains and valleys, but I never thought that drawing manga was difficult. How strange. Is it selfish on my part? There are still many stories in my notebooks that I want to draw. There is no greater enjoyment than to make your creations. I have a life of happiness, in which I enjoy and live with manga. To God, to Buddha, and to all my fans who have blessed me with this life, I am truly grateful. "

Watanabe's new story follows Miya's story, a happily married woman who lives in an apartment in Tokyo's Shirokanedai district. However, her life suddenly changes after reuniting with her classmate Itoko, collapsing all at once.

The author had to specify that, without the precious help of her assistants, she would never have been able to complete the work.

