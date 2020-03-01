Age differences between men and women in Hollywood

It's no mystery that, in Hollywood, the gender gap is systemic and worrisome. And we not only talk about leading roles, creative management positions or salaries (but also all of them), but also the incredible differences in the ages of the actors and actresses who share romance in fiction. According to the logic of the studies, men are like wine (they improve with age) and women like bananas (if they ripen too much we don't want to see them in paint). It is a logic that has not been generated from the film industry, much less, but responds to social patterns where Women cease to be desirable or even interesting after they turn 40.
It seems necessary to bring up this problem when it comes to demonstrating how usual it is to see mature men and young women fall in love in the movies, from the noir cinema classics starring Humphrey Bogart Y Lauren Bacall (couple, in addition, in real life) to the pairings of the action adventures of actors like Tom cruise or Will Smith, whose partners always seem to be twenty years younger than them. It is clear that this age difference in a couple is not judged (love has no age!), But the widespread tendency of Hollywood to this imbalance in fiction, something that is not a natural process but a measure sales strategy Y a deep knowledge of the target they are targeting.
That is, the recurring pattern of young women with men who could be their parents responds to a need for studies to please those they see as their most massive and potential audience: middle-aged heterosexual men. Specifically, those who have grown up loving the cinema under these norms, worshiping the verborrheic monologues of Woody Allen while falling in love with a girl decades younger or enjoying the testosterone action movies that encouraged us to admire the male muscles and sigh for the sculptural bodies of women who usually appeared as secondary. And it's not like there's anything wrong with this fantasy: the problem is that, for a long time, it has been the only one. Today, things have changed a lot, but not so long ago that Maggie Gyllenhaal 37 was rejected to be the romantic interest of a 55-year-old actor because she was "too old."
The origin of this phenomenon would be worthy of a much longer study, but, for shedding some light on the subject, the study conducted by the dating website is interesting OK Cupid a few years ago. In it, they reveal that both men and women in their twenties looked for profiles of their same age, but, the more the age of the subjects grew, the greater the divergence: older women were still looking for people of their age, while men were looking for women much younger than them. As if that helped them forget that they are getting older. Understandably, what they are looking for in the cinema is a reflection of their desires, and, given that the vast majority of directors and producers in Hollywood are men In that same age range, it is not difficult to get what you are looking for.
On the other hand, and related to this, is the systemic rejection of our society to accept that women over 40 also have life, feelings and especially sexual desires. According to a study by Clemson University, Women receive 80% of leading roles when they are in their 20s, but only 20% when they enter quarantine. "We all see James Bond becoming increasingly geriatric while his girlfriends were getting younger and younger," he complained a few years ago Helen Mirren, which is one of the few exceptions to the norm in this deeply sexist industry. Following the example of 007 proposed by the British actress, there is nothing more to see again the next installment: 'No time to die' will again have a great Daniel Craig 51 years sharing adventures with three women with (more or less) twenty years less, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux Y Lashana Lynch.
And you, Do you remember how many movies you've seen with this pattern? We compile some of the most surprising (leaving out, of course, those whose plot justifies that difference, such as 'Lolita' or 'American Beauty').
Pretty Woman (1990)
Protagonists: Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Age difference: 18 years.
The Trap (1999)
Protagonists: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sean Connery. Age difference: 39 years.
Better … impossible (1997)
Protagonists: Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson. Age difference: 26 years.
In third person (2013)
Protagonists: Liam Neeson and Olivia Wilde. Age difference: 32 years.
Oblivion (2013)
Protagonists: Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough. Age difference: 17 with Kurylenko, 20 with Riseborough.
Touchstone Pictures
Six days and seven nights (1998)
Protagonists: Harrison Ford and Anne Heche. Age difference: 26 years.
Focus (2015)
Protagonists: Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Age difference: 22 years.
American Gangster (2007)
Protagonists: Denzel Washington and Lymari Nadal. Age difference: 23 years.
Without identity (2011)
Protagonists: Liam Neeson and January Jones. Age difference: 26 years.
Getty Images
The indiscreet window (1954)
Protagonists: James Stewart and Grace Kelly. Age difference: 21 years.
Bugsy (1991)
Protagonists: Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Difference old: 21 years.
mother! (2017)
Protagonists: Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Age difference: 21 years.
Super 86 (2008)
Protagonists: Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway. Age difference: 20 years.
The rum diaries (2011)
Protagonists: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Age difference: 23 years.
Amelia (2009)
Protagonists: Hilary Swank and Richard Gere. Age difference: 25 years.
The Flight (2012)
Protagonists: Denzel Washington and Kelly Reilly. Age difference: 22 years.
