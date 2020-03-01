Age differences between men and women in Hollywood

Share it:

It's no mystery that, in Hollywood, the gender gap is systemic and worrisome. And we not only talk about leading roles, creative management positions or salaries (but also all of them), but also the incredible differences in the ages of the actors and actresses who share romance in fiction. According to the logic of the studies, men are like wine (they improve with age) and women like bananas (if they ripen too much we don't want to see them in paint). It is a logic that has not been generated from the film industry, much less, but responds to social patterns where Women cease to be desirable or even interesting after they turn 40.

It seems necessary to bring up this problem when it comes to demonstrating how usual it is to see mature men and young women fall in love in the movies, from the noir cinema classics starring Humphrey Bogart Y Lauren Bacall (couple, in addition, in real life) to the pairings of the action adventures of actors like Tom cruise or Will Smith, whose partners always seem to be twenty years younger than them. It is clear that this age difference in a couple is not judged (love has no age!), But the widespread tendency of Hollywood to this imbalance in fiction, something that is not a natural process but a measure sales strategy Y a deep knowledge of the target they are targeting.

That is, the recurring pattern of young women with men who could be their parents responds to a need for studies to please those they see as their most massive and potential audience: middle-aged heterosexual men. Specifically, those who have grown up loving the cinema under these norms, worshiping the verborrheic monologues of Woody Allen while falling in love with a girl decades younger or enjoying the testosterone action movies that encouraged us to admire the male muscles and sigh for the sculptural bodies of women who usually appeared as secondary. And it's not like there's anything wrong with this fantasy: the problem is that, for a long time, it has been the only one. Today, things have changed a lot, but not so long ago that Maggie Gyllenhaal 37 was rejected to be the romantic interest of a 55-year-old actor because she was "too old."