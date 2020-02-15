Again you?! They capture Irina and Gabriel Soto arguing for Vanessa Guzmán

Share it:

They capture Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto discuss in the airport of Acapulco, Guerrero!

This was announced by Instagram user Chamonic, who shared an image where the couple is seen in what appears to be a tense discussion.

As it turned out, yesterday, Sunday, December 8, the couple arrived at the airport when they began a notorious discussion.

Apparently, Irina Baeva yelled at the actor because he went to greet actress Vanessa Guzman as soon as he saw her, which would have triggered the lawsuit between the couple.

It turned out that a few days ago, Irina and Vanessa had an altercation in the "Single with daughters" recording forums.

It was rumored that the Russian actress felt insecure about her boyfriend's fidelity; even, one occasion he asked for a break in the middle of the recordings – remember that Baeva also participates in the melodrama – because "he needed to have spiritual peace", but instead of relaxing he went to Vanessa's dressing room.

Irina Baeva, according to the journalist Angélica Palacios resumed by the Chicapicosa Instagram account, claimed Vanessa Guzmán that "she was very close to Gabriel Soto."

To which the Mexican actress replied: “One thing is that you behave that way, lowering husbands to actresses. I am a married, professional lady and before you met Gabriel I already knew him, so don't get confused. ”

