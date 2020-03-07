Afterschool Embankment Journal is shown in a new trailer, confirmed the release date

Share it:

Afterschool Embankment Journal, the soul of Kobo stave taken from the manga series by Yasuyuki Kosaka, will debut on April 7, 2020 in Japan as revealed by the trailer shared today. Among other information, new details on Opening, Ending Theme and staff working on the work were shared.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, remember that the synopsis shared by the publishing house reads the following: "Hina Tsurugi is a first year high school student, both educated and introverted and lonely. In everyday life, Hina spends time walking on the quays of the coastal city where she lives and enjoying the maritime air. One day during a walk she meets Kuroiwa, an older student who invites her to join the "Teibou" fishing club, made up of her and two other girls. Despite being disgusted by sea animals, Hina enters the club and starts spending a lot of time with the three eccentric companions".

The staff at work on the work sees the talented Takaharu Okuma (Uzamaid !, Himouto! Umaruchan) in the control room at the animation studio Kobo stave (Love Lab, Gabriel DropOut). Fumihiko Shimo (How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift ?, Soul Yell!) Wrote the screenplay while Katsuhiro Kumagai (Gabriel DropOut, Luck & Logic) took care of the character design. The anime's Opening and Ending Theme will be titled respectively Sea Horizon is To the World of Fishing and will be sung by the four protagonists.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this series when it arrives in the West? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In the event that you are looking for some new spring releases, we remind you that in the same period Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 and Oregairu 3 will debut.