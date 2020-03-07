Aftermath that was better than the first movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is often heard that the second parts were never good. But the saying does not always have to be right, and in the case of cinema there are some examples whose continuation liked more. According to the Slashfilm team, here are some examples whose sequels were better than the first film:

The Dark Knight (2008)

In 2005 Christopher Nolan He gave a face lift to the Batman franchise by launching a more "realistic" drama – and obscure, to deny it – with his 'Batman Begins'. This film kicked off three titles that served as a prequel. With Christian Bale in the skin of a Bruce Wayne which is slowly becoming the Dark Knight, it was the second film, 'The Dark Knight' that really marked a before and after. The inclusion of a dark, realistic and formatted plot thriller psychological that Nolan had designed came together with one of the best performances of the Joker that we have never seen, that of Heath Ledger – although now Joaquin Phoenix can make him the competition.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

'The origin of the planet of the apes' is a film classic with which Rupert Wyatt surprised the entire world. But when Matt Reeves sat in the director's chair to carry out his sequel, 'The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', the son surpassed the father. It was with this second tape when we saw the true potential of the franchise. As they point out in Slashfilm, "Laugh It is a good, effective story of coming of age for a young Caesar who has strong visual effects and works despite his premise. But Dawn it's great, raising the ante in every imaginable way and dealing with fleshy issues like what it means to be a father and how to live in a divided community. "

Terminator 2: The Last Judgment (1991)

For many franchise lovers this was the last "good" movie that Terminator left us. Moreover, the one he wore last year, 'Terminator: Dark Fate' was but a continuation of the end Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton they left us in Terminator 2. It is true that the first is memorable, but the sequel "with its emotion, action and the endearing display of the innocent side of humanity through the relationship of a child with problems and his cyborg friend" is something insuperable.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Although for the new generations the face of Spidey is linked to that of Tom holland, there was a time when this trilogy was outside the MCU and Tobey Maguire It was its protagonist. It is true that the new marvelitas ribbons are spectacular and have all our love, but that does not deserve that the previous trilogy be forgotten. And specifically 'Spider-Man 2', which is not only "superior to the original Spider-Man in every way, it is one of the best superhero movies ever made" as pointed out from Slashfilm.

What's so special about this sequel? That we really could know To the character, explore his story. And of course, this tape left us to a fantastic Alfred Molina giving life to the very bad bad Otto Octavius ​​and a couple of unforgettable action scenes.

The Godfather II (1974)

I could not miss this great ode to the cinema in the list. Beyond that it is one of the best films in history, compared to the first film, it can also be considered as one of those sequels that surpassed the original idea. Francis Ford Coppola had already created a masterpiece in his adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel, but he surpassed himself with the sequel, where, despite the absence of Marlon Brando, the magic with which Al Pacino and Robert de Niro they sequenced their characters created a juxtaposed prequel-sequel that few titles can boast.

Before sunset (2004)

The environment Parisian Dreamy and the charm of the reunion gives this sequel a magical touch. The romantic story that Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy offered to the public in 'Before Sunset' is so well done and so complete that it is not even necessary to see the first story to understand the franchise. Moreover, 'Before dawn' even sins of staying on the surface of the story, with its second part being the one that really excites with its depth and the highest bittersweet level that Richard Linklater opted for.

REC 2 (2009)

And finally let's talk about the horror genre. 'Rec' arrived in 2007 to become the film of horror movie Spanish more influential of recent times and two years later came its continuation, which, surpasses the original by the simple fact that, no longer needed introduction. It is directly an assault on terror from minute 1.