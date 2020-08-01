Entertainment

After Univerisal, AMC offers the same digital cinema-rental agreement to Disney

August 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
Yesterday was the news of the historic agreement between Universal and AMC Theaters which provides for a film to remain in the cinema for just 17 days before allowing it to be released directly on digital rental, and according to some industry sources, AMC would have offered the same type of agreement also to Disney.

To report it is in fact the reliable Variety, who writes about how the large operating company has started to extend the type of contractual offer to other major Hollywood majors. However, the terms are slightly different for these studios: In fact, AMC would receive 20% of gross revenue of digital rentals, paying 2% less for each film it distributes. So far, however, no other studios apart Universal accepted this agreement, with Disney especially mentioned as part "decidedly uninteresting".

The Mickey Mouse Company is indeed concerned that the reduced cinema window may have a bad impact on the profitability of their films for families and designed specifically for the room and for a long stay. It will be interesting to find out which studios will accept and which will not, to understand how the world of photography can change distributions and digital, such as box office revenue and market sharing.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

