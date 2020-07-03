After their conflicts in Barcelona, ​​three powerful clubs charge by Antoine Griezmann

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Griezmann has lost his position in the Barcelona starting team (Reuters)

On July 12, 2019 the Barcelona announced the hiring of Antoine Griezmann, who then became the third most expensive signing in the history of the Catalan team after 120 million euros were paid to the Atletico Madrid. A year later, the Frenchman occupies a favorite place on the bench of the substitutes and still does not adapt to the game of the Catalan team, so there are already rumors of a possible departure.

Although the striker continues to train normally and has not made public statements against his coach, Quique Setién, against the club or against his teammates, the Spanish press insists that he is not comfortable in a team in which he is not only not a starter, but is also one of the last options on the coach's list of changes.

That is why the scorer who knew how to shine in the Atletico Madrid It appears in a folder of other powerful clubs. Although this season he has not reached his best level, his quality is not in doubt and several teams are excited to hire him in order to recover him. Sure, for that should they pay the $ 800 million clause or wait four more years until I'm a free agent. But since the picture is different, perhaps Barcelona is willing to negotiate.

It is there where interested powers appear. He Arsenal Premier League is the institution indicated by the Daily express, which ensures that coach Mikel Arteta asked the Frenchman instead of Aubameyang, who would leave in mid-2021 when his bond with the Gunners.

Several Spanish sites point out that the signing of Griezmann never suited Lionel Messi (Reuters)

The other club of the Premier League is he Manchester United, who had already consulted for his services when the striker played in Atletico Madrid. According to the British site, the Red Devil They could offer up to 147 million euros, a figure that would allow Barcelona to recover what was invested, make a profit and have enough funds to hire another star striker.

Finally, the shield of the Inter de Milan also looms on the horizon of Griezmann. The Italian team knows that Barcelona is obsessed with the Argentine Lautaro Martinez and then there could be a trick between the two, with some money involved. This interest has been reported by sites such as The vanguard or ACE in mid-April, but at that time the Catalan cast did not want to part with their star footballer. Now, with the low level that Antoine has shown, these negotiations could finally start.

Griezmann is still the member of the Catalan team. Specifically, he has played at least one minute in 43 of the 44 matches that Barça have played. He just didn't jump onto the field at Barça-Sevilla on Matchday 8 of the League. In the 3,183 minutes he has worn the Barça shirt in official games, has scored 14 goals (one every 227 minutes). The last one was on February 25 against Nápoli. in the 57th minute of the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. Since then, it has totaled 753 minutes without celebrating.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The enigmatic publications of Antoine Griezmann after starring in the controversial episode

Diego Simeone spoke of the "Griezmann case" and gave his gaze on Quique Setién's decision

Pep Guardiola hinted that Sergio Agüero can leave Manchester City and triggered a wave of rumors

They ask that Benzema be brought to trial for the sex blackmail scandal