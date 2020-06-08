The affected companies are the Iranian Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and E-Sail Shipping Company, its subsidiary in the Chinese city of Shanghai. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the international community to prevent Tehran from "acquiring sensitive materials for nuclear proliferation"
After the suspension due to the coronavirus, Uruguay announced the date for the possible return of football
June 8, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- After the suspension due to the coronavirus, Uruguay announced the date for the possible return of football
- Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Whis together in this fun LowCost cosplay
- Infobae's podcast, 30 years of the Argentine runner-up in Italy 90
- Akira, the producer reveals: "The budget of the film was less than a billion"
- Hamilton spoke out in favor of the destruction of a monument in protests against racism: "What's next?"
- Pokémon Explorations: Riolu massacres hearts in episode 23, here are the reactions of the fans
- Toei presents "the anime that will continue for 100 years", all the winners of the contest
- Qatar will open one of the stadiums of the 2022 World Cup amid the pandemic
Add Comment