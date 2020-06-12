After the success of The Last Dance, another NBA legend will have his documentary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Magic Johnson will have his own documentary film (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

The documentary The Last Dance, a series of ten chapters that covers the career of Michael Jordan during his glorious passage through Chicago BullsIt was a huge success and was seen by millions of people around the planet. The possibility of meeting the “Side B” of the great idol and the behind-the-scenes scene of the six-time NBA champion team made the product captivate fans and also those who are not close to the world of basketball.

Taking advantage of the fury of this production, in the last hours it was learned that another great NBA legend will have his own documentary. Is about Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who will have a movie about his life.

Producers of the piece, including companies XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, informed Variety magazine that They have gained "unprecedented access" to the former Los Angeles Lakers player. As they advanced, the documentary will feature archive images, as well as interviews with the former basketball player, his family, former teammates and NBA executives.

The basketball player played for 13 seasons in the Los Angeles Lakers (EFE / Tannen Maury / File)



"In these unprecedented times, we need movies that celebrate our heroes more than ever."said Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, one of the producers involved in the project. He then added: "As one of the most legendary, sacrificial, and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson's accomplishments, both on and off the field, are worthy of highlighting the world."

From NSV, another of the film companies, highlighted: “We are honored to be able to give life to this story of a man who has opened so many doors and who has inspired millions"

In 1991, Magic publicly recounted that he had contracted the HIV virus (AP)

The film will cover not only Magic's outstanding sports career, but also how you became a popularizer of HIV issues after publicly telling in 1991 that he had contracted the virus. The filmmakers hope to capture the excitement of the audience with these different facets of the idol's life.

Magic Johnson is one of the great legends of the NBA and is part of the Hall of Fame since 2002. He played for 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and won five titles. In addition, with the United States team, he was part of the Dream team they integrated Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone and Scottie Pippen, among others, and who won the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Johnson is currently 60 years old and is CEO of a company that bears his name, with which he has managed very important businesses in the world of entertainment. Years ago, he launched Magic Johnson Theaters, a chain of movie theaters that spread throughout the United States and which was later acquired by a major industry company. While, in 2012, he dedicated himself to the acquisition of sports franchises: first he did it by buying a small number of shares of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team – which he later sold – and the Lakers.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The unexpected crack that The Last Dance opened: the reasons why Scottie Pippen would be upset with Michael Jordan

The shocking physical change of one of the NBA's top stars

The life of the movie of “Gigante” González, the highest Argentine basketball player: NBA, wrestling and a bankrupt death