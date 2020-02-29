After the Queen, Canada also had its say on Harry and Meghan. Will they be able to live the life they wanted?

Share it:

"Living the best life" seemed to be the motto of the Dukes of Sussex and their new life in Canada. But the latest news up Harry and Meghan Markle they tell you another story: the latest in order of time is linked to their stay in Canadawho said he won't pay for them safety with taxpayers' taxes, but they will have to deal with it themselves.

Until the stroke of midnight on March 31, 2020 "Just Harry"(as he said he wanted to be called the prince to an event in Scotland from now on) and his wife Meghan they will have the right, as real residents of a Commonwealth country, to have the expenses for their safety sustained by public money. But then from April 1st everything changes: their divorce from the Royal Family it will become effective and they will be able to begin their new independent life wherever they want, with no more obligations towards the Crown. And without even his protection.

Harry and Meghan, will the new life in Canada go as they wanted?

There Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that the country will not bear the costs of protecting the Dukes of Sussex after the so-called Spring Transition 2020, which will take them away from British royal family. And now, therefore, a big question mark remains open, because that for safety is one of the biggest expenses incurred by the royals: they manage to save on the travel budget (for example, taking commercial flights) but they don't mind spending to protect themselves from external dangers. Do you think that to protect Harry, Meghan and the little one Archie in 2019 about 20 million pounds were spent (via Royalcentral)!

And while from royal in charge like Kate Middleton and Prince William it is the subjects themselves who contribute taxes to their protection, from April 1, 2020 Harry and Meghan Markle will not only lose the ability to use the term "royal"in their business for the stern but fair decision of the Queen Elizabethbut also their status as royals in office.

Harry and Meghan, but why didn't they get what they asked for?

Will Harry and Meghan's future be as they wanted? Samir HusseinGetty Images

Do you remember that at the beginning of this royal royal drama in January 2020 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had they released a statement in which, point by point, they explained how they would manage to combine their will to remain royals with all the benefits of the case and their need for independence? Numbers, figures, estimates: everything was already decided in that first official press release. It is a pity that the other bell – the royal family – had not yet had its say: for the Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family, however, keeping their own work in balance with the status of royalty is an impossible thing.

Then came the first limitations, the no decided decisions, the emergency meetings to understand how to deal with qualifications, descendants and above all … the economic question. In addition to removing i military titles to Prince Harry in the first year (that of the "review" to understand if things really work for everyone), the Queen said that they will have to return the money from the restructuring of Frogmore Cottage where they no longer live and see it for themselves for everything else, but without the umbrella of real titles that will remain dormant throughout the period.

Did Harry and Meghan demand too much? The Queen has already stopped them several times. Pool / Samir HusseinGetty Images

Sure, Harry and Meghan they are not poor and never will be and are going to earn more dollars than you can count, but the news about Canada who decides not to bear the costs of their security, now that a Vancouver Island where they live with the little one Archie they are targeted by paparazzi, putting their initial plan even further in the balance.

Of which, practically, there is not much left: in the end decided common sense, Queen Elizabeth and the duty towards Corona and subjects and the initial plan of Meghan and Harry, who would have liked to keep more feet in one shoe, has definitely shrunk.

Who knows if they can make it "Living our best life in Canada"without the support of the family?

