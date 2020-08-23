After the possibility of Paulo Dybala, another Argentine appears in the orbit of Barcelona

Share it:

Nicolas Tagliafico marks Luis Suárez in a friendly between Argentina and Uruguay played in Israel. Photo: REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun

Names that will leave and others that will come. Uncertainty about the future of Lionel Messi and an exodus that could renew a campus that suffered the historic elimination before the Bayern Munich catastrophically in the Champions League.

He Barcelona replaced Quique Setien by Ronald Koeman for the Dutchman to make the structural change of a team that seeks to return to the international spotlight.

Although the departure of any of the experience figures has not yet been confirmed, in the last hours the European media reported that the Argentine defender Nicolás Tagliafico of the Ajax is back in the sights of Culé for being a player like the new coach.

The side marker with past in Banfield, of 27 years, could be the fundamental piece that fits in the area that will leave Jordi Alba, who would be one of those who starts the migration with Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué.

“Nico Tagliafico, who will turn 28 on August 31, sounds again for him Barça in a moment of frenzy for the Barça technical secretariat, which could release, for different reasons, Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo“Said the Spanish newspaper Sports world.

Barcelona He had already considered hiring the defender before incorporating Junior, who ended up coming to the club “because of his youth and projection,” the newspaper added. Now there is “Another scenario” why Koeman “knows the Argentine well since he watched all Ajax games in the last two seasons and does not need reports on the side ”.

In this context, Tagliafico, player of the Argentine national team, would have agreed to leave the Ajax, a club that he has been in for three seasons.

It should be remembered that in the last hours the name of Paulo Dybalaas it could be the star that takes the place of Messi, in case the Rosario decides to continue his career on a new horizon.

Although no one within the Barcelona structure wants it, the chance that Leo will leave the institution is real and they will have to study the alternatives available to them in case they have to activate a plan B. Given this scenario, the Italian newspaper Tuttosport I affirm that Juventus from Cordoba appears as one of the main alternatives to replace him.

“Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United stay tuned”, Assured the Italian newspaper. The future of The jewel, Although he has been the MVP of last season in Serie A, it is anyone’s guess.

