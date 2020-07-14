After the failure of the TAS, Manchester City will go out to break the market: the 4 figures it has in its sights

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Manchester City leadership will seek to please Pep Guardiola (Reuters / Carl Recine / File Photo)

Manchester City received enormous news in the last hours. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) decided to revoke the two-year sanction without being able to play in European competitions imposed by UEFA on the English team. In this way You can play the Champions League next season.

The TAS concluded, after hearing appeals from citizens, that the club did not camouflage "capital funds" as "sponsor revenue", but did fail to cooperate with UEFA authorities.

Despite the fact that the sports sanction was lifted, the institution received an economic fine of 10 million euros (initially it was 30).

Against this background, and with the certainty of having a ticket for the next Champions League (with three days to go, he is in second place in the Premier League), City would have made the firm decision to go out and break the pass market.

As reported by the British media Daily Mail, those from Manchester would have a budget of 170 million euros to go in search of some of the important figures that the Spanish technical director Pep Guardiola requested to improve the squad. The former Barcelona strategist requested a left back, a central marker and a winger or center-forward.

David Alaba is one of the main figures of Bayern Munich (REUTERS)

To improve the left wingWhere Benjamin Mendy and young Oleksandr Zinchenko and Angeliño are currently (he must return from his loan at RB Leipzig) the bet is an old acquaintance of the coach. Is about David Alaba, one of the pillars of the last line of Bayern Munich. The Austrian has been with the Bavarian club since mid-2011 and won 21 titles.

Kalidou Koulibaly is a wall in Napoli (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

In the central back stands out a name that has been ringing loudly for a long time: Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old footballer is one of the main figures of Napoli, so his departure will not be easy. The European press reports that to seduce the Italian club, the English would be willing to place Argentine Nicolás Otamendi as part of payment.

Ferran Torres is Valencia's young hope (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

After Leroy Sané's departure to Bayern Munich in a figure close to 50 million euros, Guardiola Ferran Torres requested the arrival of the end. The 20-year-old Spanish winger has played 42 matches in the current season, in which he scored 6 goals (2 for the Champions League) and provided 7 assists.

Lautaro Martínez is Inter's goal card (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

In the center-forward position the variant of Lautaro Martínez sounds, but his high price and the supposed agreement of the tip with Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi would complicate the negotiation.

Another important point is that the City leadership also began to move to extend the bond of several of its main figures, such as Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesús.

It is worth noting that the English are currently in the knockout stages of the Champions League. If they beat Real Madrid (they won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu), in the next instance they will collide with the winner of the crossing between Lyon and Juventus.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

After the decision of the TAS on Manchester City, this was the classification for the Champions League in the Premier League

TAS decision regarding Manchester City's participation in the Champions League