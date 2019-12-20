After the Deals with Gold the Countdown Sales arrive, many new discounts on Xbox One

Share it:

The Christmas season is a time of great expense for the players (and not only), who take advantage of the strong discounts that retailers and big names in the gaming industry often use to tempt us and maybe make us recover video games that for lack of time do not we were able to play.

Microsoft is proving to be a great temptress from this point of view, given that after last Tuesday's Deals with Gold, it has just announced the arrival of the Countdown Sales, a series of many new games on offer at a very discounted price.

The list is truly boundless, so we refer you to the official page of the old and dear Major Nelson to know all the discounted titles, but we emphasize those that we believe may be the most important.

If you have a friend to play with, A Way Out at 67% discount is really a good choice, for example (take a look at our review of A Way Out), but it's also a good time to catch up on the latest Assassin's Creed, for which there are discounts up to 75%. Also Borderlands 3 it is at a good price, even in its Super Deluxe Edition, offered at 35% discount. Also noteworthy is the Goty di The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

What do you think? Have you already made your shopping list?